Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd - ADR (HMY) Price Target Increased by 10.23% to 4.21

The average one-year price target for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd - ADR (NYSE:HMY) has been revised to 4.21 / share. This is an increase of 10.23% from the prior estimate of 3.82 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.49 to a high of 5.39 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.89% from the latest reported closing price of 5.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMY is 0.28%, an increase of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.32% to 232,773K shares. The put/call ratio of HMY is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 53,554K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,253K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 9.72% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 32,554K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,205K shares, representing a decrease of 11.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 7.10% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 27,018K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,792K shares, representing an increase of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 19.04% over the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 18,266K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,591K shares, representing an increase of 14.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 18.89% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 16,205K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,149K shares, representing a decrease of 5.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Harmony Gold Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harmony Gold is the first largest gold mining company in South Africa. Harmony operates in South Africa and in Papua New Guinea. The company has nine underground mines, one open-pit mine and several surface operations in South Africa.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.