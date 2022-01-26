Harmony Gold lowers Hidden Valley output view; S.Africa operations steady

World Markets

Miner Harmony Gold on Wednesday lowered its forecast for full-year gold production from Papua New Guinea, citing major repairs needed for a damaged conveyor belt, while output at its South African operations remained steady.

The company said production at its Hidden Valley mine would stand at 115,000 to 117,000 ounces for the year ending June 30, down from its earlier forecast of 153,000 to 161,000 ounces.

