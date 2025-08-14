Harmony Gold (HMY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Harmony Gold (HMY) closed at $15.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

The gold miner's shares have seen an increase of 9.5% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.46%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Harmony Gold in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 28, 2025.

HMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.85 per share and revenue of $0 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +190.82% and 0%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Harmony Gold. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Harmony Gold is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Harmony Gold is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.42. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.01 for its industry.

We can also see that HMY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.09. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Mining - Gold industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

