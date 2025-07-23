Harmony Gold (HMY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Harmony Gold (HMY) closed at $14.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.33% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.61%.

Shares of the gold miner have appreciated by 6.67% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.63%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Harmony Gold in its forthcoming earnings report.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.85 per share and a revenue of $0 million, indicating changes of +190.82% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Harmony Gold. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.71% upward. Harmony Gold presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Harmony Gold has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.27 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.14, which means Harmony Gold is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that HMY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.09. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Mining - Gold industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.57.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, finds itself in the top 5% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

