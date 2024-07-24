Harmony Gold (HMY) Stock Moves -1.65%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Harmony Gold (HMY) ending at $8.94, denoting a -1.65% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

The the stock of gold miner has fallen by 0.98% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.83% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Harmony Gold in its upcoming release.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.20 per share and a revenue of $3.7 billion, indicating changes of +166.67% and +33.15%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Harmony Gold. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.11% downward. Harmony Gold is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Harmony Gold is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.57. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.99 for its industry.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 35, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

