Harmony Gold (HMY) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Harmony Gold (HMY) closed at $9.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.55% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

The gold miner's shares have seen a decrease of 0.22% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.64% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.96%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Harmony Gold in its forthcoming earnings report.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.20 per share and a revenue of $3.7 billion, demonstrating changes of +166.67% and +33.15%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Harmony Gold. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.11% lower. Harmony Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Harmony Gold's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.81, so one might conclude that Harmony Gold is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, placing it within the top 13% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

