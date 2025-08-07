Harmony Gold (HMY) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Harmony Gold (HMY) closed at $15.82, marking a -1.25% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.08% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold miner had gained 11.79% outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Harmony Gold in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.85 per share and revenue of $0 million, indicating changes of +190.82% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Harmony Gold. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Harmony Gold boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Harmony Gold is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.62. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.38.

We can additionally observe that HMY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.1. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Mining - Gold was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.