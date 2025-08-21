Harmony Gold (HMY) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Harmony Gold (HMY) closed at $15.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.71% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.34%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.34%.

The stock of gold miner has risen by 4.45% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Harmony Gold in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 28, 2025.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.85 per share and a revenue of $0 million, indicating changes of +190.82% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Harmony Gold. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Harmony Gold holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Harmony Gold currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.96.

It's also important to note that HMY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.58 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: 3 Software Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Software stocks are poised to catapult higher in the coming months (and years) thanks to several factors, especially the explosive growth of AI. Zacks' urgent report reveals 3 top software stocks to own right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.