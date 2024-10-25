News & Insights

Harmony Gold Emphasizes Sustainable Growth and Transformation

October 25, 2024 — 10:58 am EDT

Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) has released an update.

Harmony Gold Mining Company has released its comprehensive annual reports for the fiscal year ending June 2024, highlighting its strategic focus on sustainable mining practices and operational excellence. The company emphasizes its commitment to generating value through a robust balance sheet and investment in quality gold and copper production. Harmony also reaffirms its transformation agenda in South Africa with its Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment report.

