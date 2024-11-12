Harmony Gold Achieves Record-Free Cash Flow and Safety Milestone

Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) has released an update.

Harmony Gold Mining Company reported a resilient quarter with a loss-of-life free record and a notable increase in operating free cash flow driven by high recovered grades and favorable gold prices. Despite a slight dip in overall gold production, the company achieved a 23% rise in gold revenue, enhancing its financial position to support future growth and sustainability projects. Harmony’s unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence underscores its strategic focus on delivering long-term value to shareholders.

