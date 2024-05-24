News & Insights

Harmony Energy Appoints New Corporate Broker

May 24, 2024 — 02:42 am EDT

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (GB:HEIT) has released an update.

Harmony Energy Income Trust plc (HEIT) has announced the appointment of Liberum Capital Limited as their new Joint Corporate Broker. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s brokerage services and comes into immediate effect. Harmony Energy Income Trust specializes in the energy storage sector and is advised by Harmony Energy Advisors Limited.

