Harmony Biosciences's Earnings: A Preview

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Harmony Biosciences to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09.

The market awaits Harmony Biosciences's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.26, leading to a 9.47% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Harmony Biosciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.66 -0.06 0.62 EPS Actual 1.08 1.03 1.05 0.88 Price Change % -9.0% -19.0% 2.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Harmony Biosciences were trading at $30.32 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Harmony Biosciences

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences has received a total of 12 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $54.5, the consensus suggests a potential 79.75% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and ANI Pharmaceuticals, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 18.73% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ANI Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $84.29, suggesting a potential 178.0% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and ANI Pharmaceuticals, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Harmony Biosciences Hldgs Buy 19.51% $146.86M 7.88% Supernus Pharmaceuticals Neutral 5.99% $148.06M 1.50% ANI Pharmaceuticals Buy 44.75% $110.29M -2.64%

Key Takeaway:

Harmony Biosciences ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Delving into Harmony Biosciences's Background

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. The company's product WAKIX (pitolisant) is a molecule with a novel mechanism of action specifically designed to increase histamine signaling in the brain by binding to H3 receptors and is used for the treatment of cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy. The other drug candidates in its pipeline are Pitolisant, HBS-102 (MCHR1 antagonist), BP1.15205 (orexin-2 receptor agonist), ZYN002 (cannabidiol gel), EPX-100 (clemizole hydrochloride), and EPX-200 (lorcaserin), among others.

Harmony Biosciences: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Harmony Biosciences displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Harmony Biosciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.58%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harmony Biosciences's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.13%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Harmony Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.27, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

