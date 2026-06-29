Harmony Biosciences Stock Outlook as Wakix Growth Meets Pipeline

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. HRMY is trying to turn a successful narcolepsy franchise into a broader neuroscience platform.

The transition is funded by Wakix, which still does most of the commercial work. The question for investors is whether that cash-generating base can keep expanding while newer pitolisant products and non-pitolisant assets move closer to commercial relevance.

Why Harmony Still Leans on Wakix

Wakix remains Harmony’s core commercial engine. First-quarter 2026 net product revenues rose 17% year over year to $215.4 million, and the company reiterated full-year Wakix net revenue guidance of $1.0-$1.04 billion.

The franchise benefits from broad payer coverage, rising prescriber familiarity and a differentiated profile as the only non-scheduled option in narcolepsy. Harmony exited the first quarter with roughly 8,600 patients on therapy, compared with about 80,000 diagnosed U.S. narcolepsy patients. That gap leaves room for adoption if plan changes, prior authorizations and other access frictions ease.

How HRMY Is Extending Pitolisant

Harmony is using lifecycle management to make pitolisant matter beyond the current Wakix label. Pitolisant GR is a gastro-resistant, bioequivalent formulation designed to let patients start at a therapeutic dose without titration and potentially reduce gastrointestinal tolerability issues.

The company expects to submit the Pitolisant GR new drug application in the second quarter of 2026, with a target action date in the first quarter of 2027. Pitolisant HD is further behind but potentially broader, with phase III programs in narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia targeting differentiated labels tied to fatigue and sleep inertia. Top-line data are expected in 2027, with a potential action date in 2028.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Quote

Harmony Builds a Broader CNS Pipeline

The broader pipeline is meant to reduce Harmony’s dependence on one commercial asset. EPX-100 is enrolling in two global phase III registrational trials in rare epilepsies, including Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome.

Harmony also holds rights to EPX-200 and is advancing BP1.15205, also known as BP-205, an orexin-2 receptor agonist with phase I clinical pharmacokinetic, safety and tolerability data from the single-ascending-dose portion expected in mid-2026. The amorphous pitolisant opportunity, supported by a patent running to 2042, adds another route into broader central nervous system indications. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc JAZZ remains an important reference point in sleep medicine through its oxybate franchise, while Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM is relevant because AXS-12 is being developed for narcolepsy. Their presence underscores why Harmony is building across commercial, late-stage, early-stage and discovery-stage assets.

What Could Limit HRMY Upside

The main risk is concentration. Wakix still drives Harmony’s revenues, so any slowdown in patient starts, persistence, reimbursement or pricing could pressure growth. Seasonal first-quarter access headwinds were more pronounced in 2026, showing that demand does not fully remove operational friction.

Competition is another constraint. The sleep-wake market is becoming more crowded, including orexin-2 programs and other narcolepsy approaches. Generic risk also matters. Harmony has settled with six of seven abbreviated new drug application filers, but earlier entry remains a concern if pediatric exclusivity does not extend protection as expected.

How Harmony’s Ratings Fit This Story

Harmony’s setup looks balanced rather than a clean near-term momentum call. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which points to an in-line short-term earnings outlook rather than a clear buy or sell signal. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Style Scores tell a more nuanced story. HRMY has a VGM Score of A, a Value Score of A and a Growth Score of B, suggesting favorable valuation and business-growth characteristics. Its Momentum Score of D is the offset, indicating weaker trading momentum. A longer-term Neutral view fits that mix, as Wakix durability and pipeline optionality are meaningful, but access friction, competition and patent timing keep the growth story from being risk-free.





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