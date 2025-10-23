Markets
HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Rises 10.6% On Strong Q3 WAKIX Results And Upgraded Guidance

October 23, 2025 — 12:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) rose 10.58% to $29.05, gaining $2.78, after the company pre-announced net product revenue of approximately $239 million for the third quarter of 2025 from its WAKIX franchise, representing around 29% year-over-year growth.

The company also raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance. The strong performance reinforces WAKIX's growth momentum and boosts visibility on Harmony's commercial execution and pipeline strategy.

On Wednesday, HRMY opened at $26.75, reached a high of $29.50, and a low of $26.70, compared to the previous close of $26.27. Trading volume was significantly elevated. The stock's 52-week range is $25.52 - $41.61.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HRMY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.