Harmony Biosciences Rises 10.6% On Strong Q3 WAKIX Results And Upgraded Guidance

(RTTNews) - Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) rose 10.58% to $29.05, gaining $2.78, after the company pre-announced net product revenue of approximately $239 million for the third quarter of 2025 from its WAKIX franchise, representing around 29% year-over-year growth.

The company also raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance. The strong performance reinforces WAKIX's growth momentum and boosts visibility on Harmony's commercial execution and pipeline strategy.

On Wednesday, HRMY opened at $26.75, reached a high of $29.50, and a low of $26.70, compared to the previous close of $26.27. Trading volume was significantly elevated. The stock's 52-week range is $25.52 - $41.61.

