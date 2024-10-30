Harmony Biosciences price target raised to $59 from $56 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) to $59 from $56 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes Harmony reported Q3 revenues of $186.0M, hitting its estimate and beating the Street’s $184.1M consensus. WAKIX’s momentum continues to impress Oppenheimer, with solid patient growth, expanding prescriber base, and robust coverage despite new/generic oxybate availability.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HRMY:
- Harmony Biosciences: Strong Q3 and Future Growth
- Harmony Biosciences announces 8M share offering of common stock for holders
- Harmony Biosciences reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.03, consensus 66c
- Harmony Biosciences still sees 2024 product revenue $700M-$720M
- HRMY Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.