Harmony Biosciences price target raised to $59 from $56 at Oppenheimer

October 30, 2024 — 08:06 am EDT

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) to $59 from $56 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes Harmony reported Q3 revenues of $186.0M, hitting its estimate and beating the Street’s $184.1M consensus. WAKIX’s momentum continues to impress Oppenheimer, with solid patient growth, expanding prescriber base, and robust coverage despite new/generic oxybate availability.

