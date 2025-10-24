Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) Moves 12.7% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) shares soared 12.7% in the last trading session to close at $29.6. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 1.8% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock rallied after the company announced robust preliminary results for the third quarter of 2025. Revenues for the Wakix (pitolisant) franchise were approximately $239 million in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase of 29% year over year. Harmony Biosciences also raised its revenue guidance for 2025. Revenues are now expected in the range of $845-$865 million, compared with the earlier projection of $820-$860 million. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%. Revenues are expected to be $220.95 million, up 18.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Harmony Biosciences, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on HRMY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Harmony Biosciences is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Oculis Holding AG (OCS), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.7% higher at $21.35. OCS has returned 19.6% in the past month.

Oculis Holding AG's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.5. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +9.1%. Oculis Holding AG currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

