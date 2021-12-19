Harmony Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:HRMY) shareholder returns have been , earning 15% in 1 year

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) share price is up 15% in the last year, that falls short of the market return. We'll need to follow Harmony Biosciences Holdings for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Given that Harmony Biosciences Holdings only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Over the last twelve months, Harmony Biosciences Holdings' revenue grew by 147%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. Let's face it the 15% share price gain in that time is underwhelming compared to the growth. When revenue spikes but the share price doesn't we can't help wondering if the market is missing something. It's possible that the market is worried about the losses, or simply that the growth was already priced in. Or, this could be worth adding to your watchlist.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:HRMY Earnings and Revenue Growth December 19th 2021

We know that Harmony Biosciences Holdings has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Harmony Biosciences Holdings stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that Harmony Biosciences Holdings are up 15% over the year. The bad news is that's no better than the average market return, which was roughly 18%. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Harmony Biosciences Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

Of course Harmony Biosciences Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

