Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc (HRMY) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $46.09 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $38.46 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $59.6 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $186.04 million from $160.27 million last year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $46.09 Mln. vs. $38.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.79 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $186.04 Mln vs. $160.27 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $700 mln - $720 mln

