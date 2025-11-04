Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc (HRMY) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $50.98 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $46.82 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $63.48 million or $1.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.7% to $239.45 million from $186.03 million last year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $50.98 Mln. vs. $46.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $239.45 Mln vs. $186.03 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $845Ml to $865Ml

