HARMONY BIOSCIENCES Earnings Results: $HRMY Reports Quarterly Earnings

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES ($HRMY) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.85 per share, beating estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $201,270,000, missing estimates of $204,687,704 by $-3,417,704.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HRMY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES Insider Trading Activity

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES insiders have traded $HRMY stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IV PHARMA HOLDINGS, LLC VALOR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,600,000 shares for an estimated $139,391,500 .

. FUND TRUST II MARSHMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,600,000 shares for an estimated $139,391,500 .

. JEFFREY DIERKS (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 120,981 shares for an estimated $4,683,133 .

. SANDIP KAPADIA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,775 shares for an estimated $1,072,144 .

. JEFFREY M. DAYNO (PRESIDENT, CEO) sold 19,293 shares for an estimated $774,245

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of HARMONY BIOSCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES Government Contracts

We have seen $1,638,742 of award payments to $HRMY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.