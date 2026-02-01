Harmony Biosciences Chief Financial Officer Sells Shares Again After Previous Exit From Company Equity

Key Points

Sandip Kapadia sold 3,746 shares directly for a total transaction value of approximately $139,171 on Jan. 26, 2026.

Kapadia had sold all of his shares in Harmony Biosciences earlier in January, but his stock options and restricted stock units vested, bringing him back into partial ownership of the company.

Sandip Kapadia, Chief Financial Officer of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY), executed an open-market sale of 3,746 shares on Jan. 26, 2026, totaling approximately $139,171, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 3,746 Transaction value $139,171 Post-transaction shares (direct) 24,521 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $916,105

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($37.15); post-transaction value based on Jan. 26, 2026 market close ($37.36).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Kapadia's historical trading cadence?

This transaction involved 3,746 shares, which is significantly below Kapadia’s recent median sale size of 13,494 shares.

What is the capacity for further material sales from Kapadia?

Direct holdings have declined from over 127,000 shares in March 2023 to 24,521 shares following the sale, as of Jan. 26, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $825.94 million Net income (TTM) $185.68 million Employees 268 *1-year price change -5.92%

* 1-year price change calculated using Jan. 31, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Harmony Biosciences is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare neurological diseases. One of its most successful therapies is WAKIX, a pharmaceutical product that addresses narcolepsy.

What this transaction means for investors

Kapadia had previously sold all of his direct shares on Jan. 15, but what wasn’t mentioned in the filing at the time was that he had stock options and restricted stock units. Thus, both types of assets vested throughout the 24th and 25th, leading up to the sale on the 26th.

Regardless of Kapadia’s holdings, Harmony Biosciences’ stock looks very promising for investors, as its financials have been strong so far in FY 2025, including a strong Q3 2025, when it posted its highest net income since Q3 2022.

In its preliminary Q4 2025 revenue report in January 2026, the company stated that it expects to achieve over $1 billion in revenue from WAKIX alone by the end of 2026, as Harmony Biosciences holds an exclusive license to the medication, and it has been highly successful.

The company also has other medications that have advanced to later stages of development, which are estimated to generate enough revenue for the pharmaceutical producer to operate well into 2040. With a 10% increase in 2025, strong financial results, and an outlook, HRMY has a strong case as an ideal investment in the biomedical sector.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

