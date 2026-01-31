Harmony Biosciences' CFO Sells All of His Insider Shares, Worth $752,800

Key Points

Sandip Kapadia sold 20,961 shares for a transaction value of approximately $752,800 on Jan. 15, 2026.

Harmony Biosciences reported strong Q3 2025 earnings and expects to generate $1 billion in revenue from one of its top products.

Sandip Kapadia, Chief Financial Officer of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY), executed an open-market sale of 20,961 directly held shares on Jan. 15, 2026, fully exiting direct equity ownership, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 20,961 Transaction value ~$752,800 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($35.92).

Key questions

How significant was this transaction in the context of Kapadia’s historical selling activity?

This sale fully liquidated Kapadia’s remaining direct position, following a series of prior dispositions over the past year that cumulatively reduced direct holdings from 72,948 shares to zero.

The weighted-average sale price was around $35.92 per share, slightly below the market close of $36.41 on Jan. 15, 2026, and below the current share price of $36.62 as of Jan. 31, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Jan. 31, 2026) $35.52 Market capitalization $2.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $825.94 million Net income (TTM) $185.68 million

Company snapshot

Harmony Biosciences is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare neurological diseases. One of its most successful therapies is WAKIX, a pharmaceutical product that addresses narcolepsy.

What this transaction means for investors

The shares Kapadia sold were part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, so they were planned in advance, and we can’t truly determine why he decided to fully exit from his equity in the company. But for investors, Harmony Biosciences’ stock looks very promising, as its financials have been strong so far in FY 2025, including a strong Q3 2025, when it posted its highest net income since Q3 2022.

In its preliminary Q4 2025 revenue report in January 2026, the company stated that it expects to achieve over $1 billion in revenue from WAKIX alone by the end of 2026, as Harmony Biosciences holds an exclusive license to the medication, and it has been highly successful.

The company also has other medications that have advanced to later stages of development, which are estimated to generate enough revenue for the pharmaceutical producer to operate well into 2040. With a 10% increase in 2025, strong financial results, and an outlook, HRMY has a strong case as an ideal investment in the biomedical sector.

