Harmony Biosciences announces 8M share offering of common stock for holders

Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of up to 8M shares of the company’s common stock by Marshman Fund Trust II and Valor IV Pharma Holdings. The company is not offering any shares of common stock in the proposed offering and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering. J.P. Morgan is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

