Harmonic vs. Belden: Which Connectivity Stock is a Better Buy Now?

Harmonic, Inc. HLIT and Belden Inc. BDC are key players in the communications infrastructure and networking equipment space, serving broadband, telecom and enterprise network markets. While Harmonic is focused on broadband access and video delivery solutions, Belden provides networking, connectivity and industrial infrastructure products.



Let us delve a little deeper into the competitive dynamics of the firms to understand which of the two is relatively better placed in the broadband and telecom services industry.

The Case for HLIT

Harmonic is benefiting from strong organic growth, supported by increasing adoption of its broadband access solutions, expanding recurring software revenues and a growing customer base. The company's focus on next-generation broadband technologies has led to a healthy revenue growth, strengthening its market position. The Broadband segment remains Harmonic's primary growth driver. The company's cOS virtualized broadband platform is gaining traction among cable operators and fiber providers looking to modernize their network infrastructure. Growing deployments of the platform and rising connected modem counts highlight strong customer demand and increasing market penetration.



In addition, Harmonic is well placed to benefit from the ongoing transition to DOCSIS 4.0 technology. As broadband operators upgrade networks to support higher speeds and greater capacity, demand for the company's software-based broadband solutions is expected to increase. Strong broadband bookings and a healthy backlog underscore the favorable demand environment. The company also continues to generate solid momentum from its software and SaaS offerings. A growing customer footprint reflects the strength of its product portfolio and execution capabilities. Broader adoption among cable and fiber operators is creating multiple avenues for growth while supporting long-term revenue stability.



However, pricing pressure and rapid technological changes within the highly competitive broadband and video infrastructure markets often affect the company’s profitability. Harmonic has relatively lower profit margins compared to some larger technology peers, and its growth is influenced by high customer concentration risk. The company also faces intense competition from larger, well-funded networking and infrastructure providers, prompting it to continually invest in research and development initiatives, which can put pressure on earnings.

The Case for BDC

Belden is pursuing a balanced growth strategy, leveraging both organic initiatives and opportunistic acquisitions to strengthen its position in the rapidly evolving industrial automation and networking markets. The company's focus on innovation, portfolio enhancement and operational excellence has enabled it to capitalize on secular growth trends while delivering sustainable value to shareholders. Belden is focusing on new product development and expansion of geographic footprint in attractive end markets to fuel its organic growth. The company continues to benefit from robust demand for industrial automation, smart manufacturing and digital infrastructure solutions, driven by accelerating digital transformation efforts across industries.



Belden aims to acquire firms that enhance its technology portfolio and expand its market opportunities. The company has consistently utilized acquisitions to strengthen its capabilities in high-growth areas such as industrial networking, software and cybersecurity. These buyouts also create cross-selling opportunities and deepen customer engagement. Management's acquisition strategy is focused on identifying businesses that complement existing operations, provide access to attractive growth markets and generate long-term value. In addition to realizing operational synergies, the acquisitions increase its exposure to faster-growing and less cyclical markets, reinforcing its transition toward a more technology-driven business model.



However, Belden operates in cyclical industrial, enterprise and infrastructure markets, making its revenue sensitive to economic slowdowns, reduced capital spending and delays in automation or networking projects. While Belden has been shifting toward higher-margin industrial automation and digital infrastructure solutions, it still has meaningful exposure to manufacturing and construction activity, which can fluctuate with macroeconomic conditions. The business also faces intense competition from larger global electrical and networking equipment providers, creating ongoing pricing pressure and requiring continuous investment in innovation. In addition, high integration and execution risks, supply chain disruptions, raw material cost inflation and tariff-related pressures can compress margins.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for HLIT & BDC?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Harmonic’s 2026 sales implies a year-over-year decline of 14.8%, while that of EPS indicates growth of 38.3%. The EPS estimate for 2026 has been trending northward 14% over the past 60 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Belden’s 2026 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 7.6%. The EPS estimates have trended up 0.4% over the past 60 days.



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Price Performance & Valuation of HLIT & BDC

Over the past year, Harmonic has surged 57.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 325.3%. Belden has gained 3.5% over the same period.



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Belden looks more attractive than Harmonic from a valuation standpoint. Going by the price/earnings ratio, BDC’s shares currently trade at 13.09 forward earnings, lower than 20.81 for HLIT.



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End Note

Harmonic and Belden carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Both companies expect earnings to increase in 2026. In terms of price performance, Harmonic has outperformed Belden. An uptrend in estimate revisions shows bullish investor sentiment for HLIT, although it appears to have less attractive valuation metrics compared with Belden. With slightly better operating metrics, Harmonic is a better investment option at the moment.

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Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.