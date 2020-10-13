Harmonic Spurs Cable Industry With Upstream Gigabit Solution

Harmonic Inc. HLIT recently launched an upstream gigabit solution that will enable cable operators to deliver two-way gigabit services with a superior network bandwidth. Touted as a significant 10G achievement in the communications network industry, this one-of-a-kind technology comes as a boon for cable operators, especially at a time when customers are relying on a robust and streamlined network infrastructure to work remotely amid the COVID-19 setback. Markedly, this breakthrough platform underscores Harmonic’s efforts to foster next-gen cable access networks when majority of the operators are shifting toward cost-effective solutions to stay competitive in the global market.



Harmonic has always been keen on developing best-in-class virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, one of them being the CableOS core software. The latest upstream gigabit solution has been integrated into CableOS cloud-native software. The CableOS is industry’s first virtualized cable access solution that combines Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification functionality with a flexible pricing model and minimizes energy footprint to enhance network capacity. With an end-to-end Distributed Access Architecture (DAA), it leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to augment virtual reality experience.



Apart from CableOS software, the latest upstream gigabit solution has been incorporated into Ripple+ network edge platform. The CableOS Ripple+ platform simplifies network operations and minimizes hardware investments with flexible deployments. On the back of these features, cable operators can now seamlessly address the accretive bandwidth demand from customers and proactively solve network issues while ensuring consistent operations of distributed edge platform, even during power outages. The two-way gigabit service is perfectly compatible with set-top boxes and cable modems, which makes it even more worthwhile among the cable operators. It is worth mentioning that Comcast Corporation CMCSA is the first operator to run a field trial of this innovative technology.



Few days back, Harmonic announced the deployment of breakthrough cable broadband technologies — CableOS virtualized Cable Modem Termination System and DAA. Impressively, the solution has been installed in more than 2 million cable modems, out of which 1.4 million have been connected through DAA. Driven by recent deployments in collaboration with various operators, Harmonic has established 11 new CableOS customer deployments this year, bringing the tally to 38. The company will exhibit the cutting-edge virtualized and distributed access solutions in the ongoing virtual Cable-Tec Expo. Supported by innovative bandwidth expansion, it expects to perform well in the stock market in the upcoming days, thereby instilling positive investor sentiments on the back of its growth momentum and technological prowess.



Markedly, the San Jose, CA-based company anticipates bulk deployments of DAA in the upcoming days despite growing challenges in the market. Primarily, it competes with big shots such as CommScope Holding Company COMM and Cisco Systems CSCO for greater market share. The CableOS solution is considered an ideal solution among operators for a revamped network infrastructure. These solutions will enable the company to explore new business opportunities and enhance network quality with more flexibility. Harmonic’s efforts to reinforce its network infrastructure should help improve its competitive position in the foreseeable future.



Harmonic currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15%. The stock has returned 36.1% compared with 15.1% growth of the industry in the past three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.