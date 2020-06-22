Harmonic-SportsMax Enhances Live Video Streaming Solution

Harmonic Inc. HLIT announced its collaboration with popular sports channel — SportsMax — to deliver live coverage of sports events directly to service providers. Markedly, SportsMax is capitalizing on Harmonic’s much-acclaimed VOS 360 Live Streaming Platform to optimize live video delivery, thereby enhancing over-the-top (OTT) streaming experience for customers. The partnership will enable both the companies to generate higher revenues, drive customer engagement and reduce operating costs without the need of cable or satellite subscriptions.



SportsMax is acknowledged as one of the most widely distributed sports channel in the Caribbean. Serving more than 1.3 million households across 25 Caribbean countries, it is the principal broadcaster of high-quality international sporting content such as the Olympic Games, The Ashes cricket, Grand Prix Meets and The NBA among others. It is a subsidiary of the Digicel Group, which is a Caribbean home entertainment provider and mobile phone network. The Digicel Group operates in 33 markets across Central America and Oceania regions. The incorporation of Harmonic’s live streaming platform will further enable SportsMax to keep pace with the dynamic sports schedule, thereby providing a streamlined solution for live video streaming.



Recognized as the world’s most advanced and fully managed live streaming platform, Harmonic’s VOS 360 Live Streaming Platform combines workflows to simplify operations and enhances service offering with extensive functionalities such as targeted advertising, real-time content delivery network selection and subscription video on demand with unmatched video quality from source to screen. Backed by latest AI techniques, the avant-garde solution minimizes the average bandwidth by 50% and enhances viewer’s experiences with reduced latency and exceptional encoding efficiency. Equipped with a cloud compatible design, it accelerates time-to-market, handles peak viewing and seamlessly integrates with a plethora of media applications to achieve maximum uptime.



Content providers and pay-TV operators are required to deliver high-quality video on devices while keeping their capital and operational costs low. In line with this trend, Harmonic’s innovative solution enables the Caribbean-based sports network channel to dynamically scale channel lineups for OTT delivery of sports events, and deliver reliable and high video quality to subscribers in a cost-effective manner. Markedly, the solution is seen as a significant investment into the future as it can be extended to other delivery platforms, which is likely to improve its position in the global market while enhancing revenues in the long run.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



Harmonic currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15%. The stock has lost 8.2% compared with 10.1% decline of the industry in the past year.





Some other better-ranked stocks in the industry are Acacia Communications, Inc. ACIA, Ooma, Inc. OOMA and Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Acacia’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 17.7%, on average.



Ooma’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 228.2%, on average.



Turtle Beach’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 46.4%, on average.



Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?



Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.