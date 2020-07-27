Harmonic Secures Millicom Deal to Boost CableOS Solution

Harmonic Inc. HLIT collaborated with leading Latin telecommunications company — Millicom International Cellular S.A. TIGO — to deploy an innovative cloud-based wireline broadband architecture. Markedly, the strategic move will enable Millicom to boost its network performance with Harmonic’s best-in-class cloud-native virtualization access solution for a streamlined communications infrastructure. The collaboration will also reinforce Harmonic’s efforts to augment its geographical footprint in the LATAM region.



Based in Luxembourg, Millicom is a cable provider that offers a diverse range of avant-garde digital services to more than 51 million customers in emerging markets of Latin America and Africa. The company primarily conducts its business operations through its principal brand — TIGO. Equipped with a wide portfolio of satellite TV and mobile communications services, Millicom is considered a pioneer in cloud-based 5G infrastructure in the Latin America markets. Notably, the company will capitalize on Harmonic’s CableOS virtualized access solution to revamp network connectivity and CableOS Central solution to stimulate network proactivity for a better customer experience.



Harmonic’s CableOS virtualized cable access solution combines DOCSIS functionality with a flexible pricing model and minimizes energy consumption to enhance network capacity. Supported with 24x7 secure operations, the innovative platform leverages AI and ML to enhance virtual reality experience. Meanwhile, the CableOS Central is a real-time monitoring solution that accelerates data-driven proactivity with maximum uptime. It resolves network-related issues efficiently and provides uninterrupted connectivity to ensure service continuity. Millicom will also deploy Harmonic’s CableOS Remote-PHY nodes through a distributed access architecture for efficient broadband delivery. Markedly, the CableOS virtualization access solution will be deployed across nine countries based in the LATAM region.



Apart from offering cable broadband upgrades, Harmonic also specializes in delivering high video quality over-the-top multiscreen services with its EyeQ solution. Primarily, it competes in the cable access market with companies like CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM and Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO for a larger market share. The CableOS solution is considered an ideal solution among operators for a seamless network infrastructure. These solutions will enable Millicom to tap new business opportunities and enhance network quality with utmost flexibility. It is worth mentioning that Harmonic’s consistent endeavors to reinforce its network infrastructure is likely to improve its competitive position, while enhancing revenues in the near future.



