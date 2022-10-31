Harmonic Q3 Profit Up

(RTTNews) - Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) posted third quarter net income of $8.74 million or $ 0.08 per share up from $1.53 million or $0.01 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.13 compared to $0.09 in the year ago period.

Total net revenue for the quarter rose to $155.74 million from $126.32 million in the prior year. This was driven by a 60% rise in Broadband segment revenue and 64% Video SaaS revenue growth.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company projects earnings per share to be in the range of $0.06 - $0.11 and net revenue of $151 million - $165 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.14 per share and revenues of $161.68 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.