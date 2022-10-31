Markets
HLIT

Harmonic Q3 Profit Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) posted third quarter net income of $8.74 million or $ 0.08 per share up from $1.53 million or $0.01 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.13 compared to $0.09 in the year ago period.

Total net revenue for the quarter rose to $155.74 million from $126.32 million in the prior year. This was driven by a 60% rise in Broadband segment revenue and 64% Video SaaS revenue growth.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company projects earnings per share to be in the range of $0.06 - $0.11 and net revenue of $151 million - $165 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.14 per share and revenues of $161.68 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HLIT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular