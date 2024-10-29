News & Insights

Stocks

Harmonic price target lowered to $17 from $20 at Barclays

October 29, 2024 — 04:55 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Harmonic (HLIT) to $17 from $20 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 beat expectations with broadband ahead of guidance and fiscal 2024 broadband guidance reaffirmed, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says focus on theearnings callwas the lowered 2025 broadband revenue expectations with Harmonic now expecting short-term headwinds, given customer deployment delays.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HLIT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HLIT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.