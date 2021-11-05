Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Harmonic's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Harmonic had US$153.8m in debt in October 2021; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has US$128.4m in cash leading to net debt of about US$25.4m.

How Healthy Is Harmonic's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:HLIT Debt to Equity History November 5th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Harmonic had liabilities of US$203.7m due within a year, and liabilities of US$166.4m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$128.4m and US$75.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$166.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Harmonic has a market capitalization of US$1.10b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While Harmonic's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.34 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 5.6 times last year does give us pause. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. We also note that Harmonic improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$60m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Harmonic's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. During the last year, Harmonic generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 98% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

The good news is that Harmonic's demonstrated ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its net debt to EBITDA is also very heartening. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like Harmonic is pretty sensible with its use of debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 4 warning signs with Harmonic , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

