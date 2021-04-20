Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Harmonic's (NASDAQ:HLIT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Harmonic:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = US$28m ÷ (US$592m - US$147m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Harmonic has an ROCE of 6.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Communications industry average of 8.9%.

NasdaqGS:HLIT Return on Capital Employed April 20th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Harmonic's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Harmonic here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Harmonic has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 6.4%, which is always encouraging. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Harmonic has remained flat over the period. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

The Bottom Line On Harmonic's ROCE

As discussed above, Harmonic appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Since the stock has returned a staggering 140% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, Harmonic does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

