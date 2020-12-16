Harmonic (HLIT) Wins CableOS Deal From TWT Digital Communication

Harmonic Inc. HLIT recently announced that it has been selected by a cable operator — TWT Digital Communication — to deploy its much-acclaimed CableOS Platform and CableOS Central analytics service. Markedly, these cost-effective solutions will help the Taiwan-based company to enhance its broadband infrastructure with a superior customer experience.



Harmonic’s CableOS solution, which includes a virtualized Cable Modem Termination System software, is considered suitable for a smarter broadband network whereas CableOS Central solution stimulates network proactivity with advanced analytics. The partnership will enable TWT Digital Communication to establish a future-proof network infrastructure with Harmonic’s state-of-the-art cloud-native virtualization access solution while facilitating a seamless transition to advanced applications like low-latency online gaming and 5G backhauling.



Harmonic has always been focused on developing best-in-class video delivery and virtualized cable access solutions. Impressively, the San Jose, CA-based company’s CableOS Platform has been installed in more than 2 million cable modems worldwide. The CableOS virtualized cable access solution combines DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification) functionality with a flexible pricing model and minimizes energy footprint to enhance network capacity.



With an end-to-end distributed access architecture (DAA), it supports turnkey deployment services and offers better connectivity with faster time-to-market. The innovative solution, which has been deployed with Harmonic’s Reef Remote-PHY shelves, enables the Taiwanese operator to expand its network capacity using hybrid fiber coaxial networks. Meanwhile, the CableOS Central is a real-time monitoring solution that fast-tracks data-driven proactivity with maximum uptime. It resolves network-related issues efficiently and provides steady connectivity to ensure service continuity. These avant-garde features enable TWT Digital Communication to improve network quality with a simplified deployment process.



Harmonic expects bulk deployments of DAA in the upcoming days despite growing challenges in the market. Primarily, it competes with major tech moguls such as CommScope Holding Company COMM and Cisco Systems CSCO for a greater market share. The CableOS solution is considered ideal among operators for a seamless network infrastructure. These solutions will enable the company to tap new business opportunities and enhance network quality with more flexibility. Harmonic’s efforts to transform the cable industry landscape on the back of growth momentum and technological prowess are likely to help improve its competitive position in the future.



Harmonic currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15%. The stock has gained 28.3% compared with 23% growth of the industry in the past three months.





A better-ranked stock in the industry is Plantronics, Inc. PLT, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 568.2%, on average.

