Harmonic (HLIT) Stock Moves -1.89%: What You Should Know

Harmonic (HLIT) closed the most recent trading day at $10.40, moving -1.89% from the previous trading session. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the video services provider had lost 9.32% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Harmonic as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Harmonic to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $151.93 million, up 15.51% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Harmonic should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Harmonic is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Harmonic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.78. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.64.

We can also see that HLIT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Communication - Components was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

