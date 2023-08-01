Harmonic (HLIT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Harmonic, Inc. (Symbol: HLIT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.74, changing hands as low as $11.45 per share. Harmonic, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 20.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLIT's low point in its 52 week range is $10.6049 per share, with $18.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.90.

