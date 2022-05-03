Harmonic (HLIT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Harmonic, Inc. (Symbol: HLIT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.66, changing hands as high as $9.99 per share. Harmonic, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 14.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLIT's low point in its 52 week range is $6.69 per share, with $12.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.77.

