Harmonic (HLIT) & PVSC Partner to Boost Live Video Delivery

Harmonic Inc. HLIT recently announced its collaboration with Primary Video Stream Contribution (“PVSC”) to deploy its VOS 360 Channel Origination & Distribution Platform for the delivery of live video content across the globe with utmost flexibility. This cutting-edge technology comes as a boon for cable operators, especially at a time when customers are relying on a streamlined network infrastructure for increased efficiency.



With industry rich experience of more than 25 years, Harmonic has been paving the transformational path for video and cable companies with avant-garde solutions. These smarter offerings not only aid cable operators to deploy breakthrough gigabit solutions but also simplify streaming experiences on the back of efficient cloud platforms.



One such offering is its VOS 360 Channel Origination & Distribution Platform. The system integrates graphic branding and file-based assets to amalgamate workflows. It has been specifically designed with the option of flexible scheduling and provides engrossing linear channels without a complicated infrastructure.



Apart from creating channels from source to screen, Harmonic’s VOS 360 Channel Origination & Distribution Platform delivers video on a real-time basis to end users and can run on public cloud platforms globally. With the deployment of this advanced solution, PVSC can authorize access and personalize live content from the cloud with enhanced agility and scalability.



With absolute control over content, the fully managed cloud offering will help the Germany-based video content provider to offer live feeds across Europe via Internet with an enhanced per-delivery-point content customization. The innovative platform highlights Harmonic’s efforts to foster next-gen cloud-native technologies when majority of the cable and telco operators are shifting toward sustainable solutions to stay competitive in the global market.



Content providers and pay-TV operators are required to deliver high-quality video on devices while keeping their capital and operational costs low. In line with this trend, Harmonic’s VOS 360 Channel Origination & Distribution Platform will not only accelerate its video distribution endeavor in a cost-effective manner but also future-proof its primary distribution workflow to transform the overall viewing experience. Markedly, the solution is seen as a significant investment into the future, which is likely to improve its position in the global market while enhancing revenues in the long run.



Harmonic currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15%. The stock has lost 22.5% against 16% growth of the industry in the past year.







