Harmonic (HLIT) Price Target Increased by 20.22% to 15.59

The average one-year price target for Harmonic (NasdaqGS:HLIT) has been revised to $15.59 / share. This is an increase of 20.22% from the prior estimate of $12.97 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.75% from the latest reported closing price of $13.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmonic. This is an decrease of 183 owner(s) or 41.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLIT is 0.10%, an increase of 8.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.87% to 107,509K shares. The put/call ratio of HLIT is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,135K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,700K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,400K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,096K shares , representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 3,217K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,221K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 42.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,736K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,808K shares , representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 8.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.