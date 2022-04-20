Harmonic (HLIT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Harmonic (HLIT) closed at $8.72, marking a +0.93% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video services provider had lost 10.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Harmonic as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $140.57 million, up 25.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $589.53 million. These totals would mark changes of +2.94% and +16.24%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Harmonic should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Harmonic is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Harmonic's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.04, which means Harmonic is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that HLIT has a PEG ratio of 1.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Communication - Components was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.