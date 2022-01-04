Harmonic (HLIT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Harmonic (HLIT) closed the most recent trading day at $12.17, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video services provider had gained 13.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

Harmonic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Harmonic to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $151.93 million, up 15.51% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Harmonic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Harmonic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Harmonic has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.57 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.86, which means Harmonic is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, HLIT's PEG ratio is currently 1.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HLIT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.