Harmonic (HLIT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Harmonic (HLIT) closed the most recent trading day at $8.72, moving -1.69% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the video services provider had lost 3.17% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Harmonic as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $140.57 million, up 25.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $589.53 million. These totals would mark changes of +2.94% and +16.24%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Harmonic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Harmonic is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Harmonic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.71. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.22.

Investors should also note that HLIT has a PEG ratio of 1.71 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Communication - Components industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.