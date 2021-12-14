Harmonic (HLIT) Concludes SES' C-Band Spectrum Deployment for 5G

Harmonic Inc. HLIT has teamed up with a telecommunications company — SES — to conclude the technology upgrades in relation to the latter’s Phase 1 transition plan for deploying the C-band spectrum ahead of schedule. Both the entities fast-tracked this deployment process, in turn, freeing up the spectrum for 5G with better SES C-band video service quality.



The deployment has been completed in nine months on the back of Harmonic’s XOS Edge software-based solution for satellite media processing and edge delivery. Equipped with up-to-date encoding and processing technologies for broadcast and OTT, the future-proof offering takes media processing a notch higher, thanks to the powerful built-in video pre-processor and artificial intelligence algorithm.



Harmonic’s XOS Edge software-based solution has a cloud architecture and makes the most of Intel processors for premium and dense applications. With superior audio capabilities, it adjusts audio levels between channels and supports Dolby AC-4 and audio watermarking. Moreover, the platform streamlines workflows with its all-in-one appliance and saves bandwidth up to 50% for optimized performance.



SES is a Luxembourg-based satellite and terrestrial telecommunications network provider. It has industry expertise of more than three decades and boasts an avant-garde network of satellite and ground infrastructure that offers high-performance video and data solutions. The company provides these solutions to mobile and fixed network operators. It caters to government institutions and businesses with seamless on-demand video content delivery.



Harmonic and SES initially partnered in July last year to accelerate the deployment of C-band spectrum for 5G. SES applied for its transition plan to the Federal Communications Commission on Jun 19, 2020. With the completion of SES' Phase 1 transition plan, the companies are focused on jointly installing the XOS media processing in the headend and XOS Edge transcoding solutions in remote sites for the primary distribution of video services.



This network transformation ensures a seamless transition for Comcast Technology Services (CTS) and its Managed Satellite Distribution affiliates. Incorporated with encryption from NAGRA, Harmonic’s XOS Edge software will allow SES to not only deliver high-quality programming across the United States but also create lucrative opportunities in the communications industry while enabling 5G, thanks to new edge distribution strategies.



Harmonic has been helping several media companies with faster solutions. These include virtualized cable access, video streaming and broadcast services. The smarter offerings aid cable operators to deploy breakthrough gigabit solutions and simplify streaming experiences on the back of efficient cloud platforms. Its CableOS Platform has been installed in more than 3 million cable modems across Asia, North America, Latin America and Europe.



The San Jose, CA-based company is blessed with a thriving ecosystem of technology partners that ensures access to a broad portfolio of third-party products and applications with seamless workflow integration. The latest project is likely to facilitate Harmonic to capture profitable business opportunities while transforming the cable industry scenario on the back of its digital acceleration efforts and revenue-driving business model, thereby driving long-term growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

