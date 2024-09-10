Harmonic Elevates Live Sports Streaming Experience: Stock to Gain?

Harmonic, Inc. HLIT recently announced that TOD, a major sports and entertainment platform of beIN MEDIA GROUP, has opted to deploy Harmonic’s cloud-native VOS 360 Media SaaS to enhance the audience experience. TOD primarily serves across the MENA region with exclusive rights to premium sporting events such as La Liga, Premier League, UEFA Champions League and 60,000 hours of other content in several languages.



The advanced fully managed video SaaS platform from HLIT provides impressive content quality from source to screen for various use cases such as live TV, streaming and live events. The solution also allows leveraging either single CDN (content delivery network) or multi-CDN delivery to ensure scalable delivery with greater reach. The complexity associated with live sports streaming workflows doesn’t leave any room for error. Low latency and autoscaling capabilities, along with premium video quality and reliability, are needed to deliver a premium sports experience to viewers.



The leading-edge features of VOS360 Media SaaS effectively address these multifaceted requirements. Running on Microsoft Azure cloud, the platform efficiently manages crucial media processing functionalities, such as transcoding, encryption, packaging and origin. In addition to streamlining the entire media processing chain, its real-time scaling and geo-redundancy capabilities ensure seamless delivery of live sports events with exceptional video quality.

Will This Collaboration Boost HLIT’s Share Performance?

Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service technologies or powering the delivery of gigabit Internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. The recent venture with beIN MEDIA GROUP underlines the broader market shift toward cloud-based streaming solutions that offer ultra low latency with 4K video quality. This emerging trend in the media & entertainment sector bodes well for Harmonic’s long-term growth.

HLIT’s Stock Price Performance

The stock has gained 32.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 53%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Harmonic currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%. It is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises.



Its excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.



Workday Inc. WDAY carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.



WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes the process easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.