HARMONIC Earnings Results: $HLIT Reports Quarterly Earnings

HARMONIC ($HLIT) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, beating estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $222,170,000, beating estimates of $217,702,343 by $4,467,657.
HARMONIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of HARMONIC stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 3,400,886 shares (-60.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $49,550,909
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,954,275 shares (-48.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,473,786
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,871,640 shares (+40.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,269,794
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 992,544 shares (-65.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,461,366
- TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. removed 968,955 shares (-14.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,117,674
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 925,536 shares (-77.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,244,841
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 729,749 shares (-27.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,632,442
HARMONIC Government Contracts
We have seen $1,388,784 of award payments to $HLIT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- BPA CALL ORDER FOR SCIENCE RELATED COMMUNICATION SERVICES: $643,158
- PROVIDE SCIENCE-RELATED COMMUNICATION SERVICES FOR CPO, PER ATTACHMENT 1 - PERFORMANCE WORK STATEMENT.: $536,567
- SCIENCE-RELATED COMMUNICATION SERVICES - SUPPORT FOR CPO, DON, AND USAF: $209,058
