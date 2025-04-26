HARMONIC Earnings Preview: Recent $HLIT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HARMONIC ($HLIT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $130,502,033 and earnings of $0.05 per share.
HARMONIC Insider Trading Activity
HARMONIC insiders have traded $HLIT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLIT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WALTER JANKOVIC (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 12,000 shares for an estimated $113,279 and 0 sales.
- DAVID KRALL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $97,830
- NIMROD BEN-NATAN (President and CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 7,780 shares for an estimated $75,060 and 0 sales.
- DANIEL T WHALEN has made 3 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $40,448 and 0 sales.
HARMONIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of HARMONIC stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,667,996 shares (+9004.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,757,587
- SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 3,619,293 shares (+164.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,883,246
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 1,659,823 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,959,458
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,300,128 shares (+20.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,200,693
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,208,829 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,992,807
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 1,208,203 shares (-61.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,984,525
- POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. removed 997,191 shares (-86.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,192,836
HARMONIC Government Contracts
We have seen $1,388,784 of award payments to $HLIT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- BPA CALL ORDER FOR SCIENCE RELATED COMMUNICATION SERVICES: $643,158
- PROVIDE SCIENCE-RELATED COMMUNICATION SERVICES FOR CPO, PER ATTACHMENT 1 - PERFORMANCE WORK STATEMENT.: $536,567
- SCIENCE-RELATED COMMUNICATION SERVICES - SUPPORT FOR CPO, DON, AND USAF: $209,058
HARMONIC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HLIT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Negative" rating on 10/29/2024
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/29/2024
HARMONIC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HLIT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HLIT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- George Notter from Jefferies set a target price of $12.5 on 10/29/2024
- Steve Frankel from Rosenblatt Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 10/29/2024
