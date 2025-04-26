HARMONIC Earnings Preview: Recent $HLIT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HARMONIC ($HLIT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $130,502,033 and earnings of $0.05 per share.

HARMONIC Insider Trading Activity

HARMONIC insiders have traded $HLIT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLIT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WALTER JANKOVIC (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 12,000 shares for an estimated $113,279 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID KRALL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $97,830

NIMROD BEN-NATAN (President and CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 7,780 shares for an estimated $75,060 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL T WHALEN has made 3 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $40,448 and 0 sales.

HARMONIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of HARMONIC stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HARMONIC Government Contracts

We have seen $1,388,784 of award payments to $HLIT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

HARMONIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HLIT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Negative" rating on 10/29/2024

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/29/2024

HARMONIC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HLIT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HLIT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.25.

Here are some recent targets:

George Notter from Jefferies set a target price of $12.5 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Steve Frankel from Rosenblatt Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 10/29/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

