Harmonic Drive Systems (TYO:6324) Price Target Increased by 5.24% to 5,094.05

The average one-year price target for Harmonic Drive Systems (TYO:6324) has been revised to 5,094.05 / share. This is an increase of 5.24% from the prior estimate of 4,840.29 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,727.00 to a high of 6,300.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.45% from the latest reported closing price of 4,490.00 / share.

Harmonic Drive Systems Maintains 0.76% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.76%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.70%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmonic Drive Systems. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6324 is 0.14%, a decrease of 10.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.15% to 13,281K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,905K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,804K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6324 by 11.75% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,907K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,769K shares, representing a decrease of 45.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6324 by 48.27% over the last quarter.

PRGSX - T. Rowe Price Global Stock Fund holds 1,500K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6324 by 9.83% over the last quarter.

ROBO - ROBO Global(R) Robotics and Automation Index ETF holds 690K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares, representing a decrease of 20.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6324 by 24.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 639K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 90.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6324 by 839.34% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.