A Harmonic Director Sold 4,300 Company Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Director Stephanie Copeland sold 4,300 shares for total proceeds of ~$57,000 on May 14, 2026, at a reported price of $13.31 per share.

This sale represented 17.16% of her direct holdings, reducing the position from 25,052 to 20,752 shares.

All shares transacted were held directly, with no indirect or derivative participation disclosed.

This was Copeland's only sale event on record, marking a reduction in capacity, with no historical pattern of open-market selling prior to this transaction.

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On May 14, 2026, Director Stephanie Copeland reported the sale of 4,300 shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) common stock in an open-market transaction, as disclosed in an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 4,300 Transaction value $57,211.50 Post-transaction shares (direct) 20,752 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$276,000

Transaction and post-transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($13.31).

Key questions

How material was this sale relative to Copeland's total ownership?

This transaction reduced Copeland's direct holdings by 17.16%, leaving her with 20,752 shares and no indirect or derivative interests reported as of the filing.

This transaction reduced Copeland's direct holdings by 17.16%, leaving her with 20,752 shares and no indirect or derivative interests reported as of the filing. What was the context for this trade in terms of historical activity?

This is the first sale event by Copeland over the past two years, with previous filings limited to administrative changes and no prior open-market dispositions reported since at least June 2024.

This is the first sale event by Copeland over the past two years, with previous filings limited to administrative changes and no prior open-market dispositions reported since at least June 2024. Did the sale price reflect prevailing market conditions on the transaction date?

The shares were sold at $13.30, which was slightly below the May 14, 2026 closing price of $13.34, and approximately 6.6% above the closing share price of $12.48 on May 18, 2026.

The shares were sold at $13.30, which was slightly below the May 14, 2026 closing price of $13.34, and approximately 6.6% above the closing share price of $12.48 on May 18, 2026. Does Copeland maintain a meaningful equity position post-sale?

Following this transaction, Copeland continues to hold 20,752 shares directly, representing a residual position valued at ~$276,000.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $397.3 million Net income (TTM) ($41.94 million) Employees 901 1-year price change 39.00%

* 1-year performance calculated using May 14, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Harmonic provides video delivery software, video processing appliances, SaaS streaming solutions, and cloud-based broadband access systems for broadcast, cable, satellite, and streaming media companies.

It generates revenue primarily through the sale of hardware, software, and SaaS solutions, as well as technical support and professional services.

The company serves cable operators, Pay-TV service providers, broadcasters, and streaming media companies worldwide.

Harmonic is a technology company specializing in video delivery and broadband access solutions, with a global customer base and a focus on both hardware and cloud-based services.

The company leverages its expertise in video processing and streaming technologies to support the evolving needs of media and telecommunications clients. Harmonic's integrated approach and diverse product offerings position it as a key enabler in the transition to next-generation video and broadband delivery platforms.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 14 sale of Harmonic shares by Board of Directors member Stephanie Copeland comes at a time when the company’s stock was soaring. Shares hit a 52-week high of $15.39 on May 12, just days before Copeland’s transaction. This was likely the impetus for her disposition.

The sale doesn’t look like a red flag for investors. Copeland retained nearly 21,000 shares after the transaction, suggesting she is not in a rush to reduce her stake.

Harmonic shares are up because the company is growing rapidly. Its virtualized broadband solutions are gaining traction in the market, as demonstrated by 43% year-over-year growth in broadband revenue for its fiscal first quarter ended April 3. This brought total Q1 sales to $171.8 million.

Harmonic is selling its video business. The company’s success in its virtualized broadband offering, which replaces hardware with software, is where it wants to put its focus.

Harmonic’s sales growth has led to a price-to-sales ratio of four, which is around a high point for the past year. This suggests now is a good time to sell, but for those interested in buying, wait for the stock price to drop.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.