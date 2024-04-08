Harmonic CEO Patrick Harshman To Retire, Nimrod Ben-Natan To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Harmonic (HLIT) Monday announced that Patrick Harshman will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 11, 2024.

Nimrod Ben-Natan, currently Senior Vice President and General Manager of Harmonic's Broadband business, has been appointed as Harshman's successor by Harmonic's Board of Directors.

Harshman will work with the Board and Mr. Ben-Natan to ensure a smooth transition.

Ben-Natan joined Harmonic in 1996 as a software engineer to design and develop its first-generation video transmission platform. He has led Harmonic's Broadband business as Senior Vice President and General Manager since 2012.

