Harmonic Benefits From Solid Organic Growth Drivers: Worth a Buy?

Harmonic, Inc. HLIT is benefiting from strong organic growth, supported by increasing adoption of its broadband access solutions, expanding recurring software revenues and a growing customer base. The company's focus on next-generation broadband technologies has led to a healthy revenue growth, strengthening its market position.

HLIT Buoyed by Broadband Traction

The Broadband segment remains Harmonic's primary growth driver. The company's cOS virtualized broadband platform is gaining traction among cable operators and fiber providers looking to modernize their network infrastructure. Growing deployments of the platform and rising connected modem counts highlight strong customer demand and increasing market penetration.



In addition, Harmonic is well placed to benefit from the ongoing transition to DOCSIS 4.0 technology. As broadband operators upgrade networks to support higher speeds and greater capacity, demand for the company's software-based broadband solutions is expected to increase. Strong broadband bookings and a healthy backlog underscore the favorable demand environment.

Expanding Recurring Revenue Base Lends Support

The company continues to generate solid momentum from its software and SaaS offerings. Growth in recurring revenues enhances revenue visibility and supports margin expansion. Increasing adoption of these solutions across multiple regions is also helping diversify Harmonic's revenue base and reduce customer concentration risk.



The company's growing customer footprint reflects the strength of its product portfolio and execution capabilities. Broader adoption among cable and fiber operators is creating multiple avenues for growth while supporting long-term revenue stability.

Price Performance

Harmonic has surged 64% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 312.8%. It has underperformed peers like Ciena Corporation CIEN and Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV. While VIAV has gained 447.3%, CIEN soared 519.6% over this period.

One-Year Price Performance of HLIT



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Core Focus Enhances Growth Prospects

The planned divestiture of Harmonic's Video business is expected to sharpen management's focus on the higher-growth broadband market. A streamlined business structure should enable the company to allocate more resources toward innovation, product development and market expansion opportunities within its core broadband operations.

Moving Forward

Backed by strong technology leadership, expanding customer adoption and favorable broadband infrastructure spending trends, Harmonic remains well-positioned for continued organic growth. Investments in broadband network upgrades and rising demand for high-speed connectivity are likely to be key growth catalysts in the coming years.



Harmonic currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



With a favorable Zacks Rank and healthy growth dynamics, HLIT appears primed for further stock price appreciation. Consequently, investors are likely to profit if they bet on this high-flying stock now.

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Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.