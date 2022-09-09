Harmonic : DIRECTV GO Expands Streaming Service With Harmonic SaaS Platform

(RTTNews) - Harmonic (HLIT) said Friday that DIRECTV GO, a Vrio company, has expanded streaming service with Harmonic SaaS Platform.

The Latin America OTT operator streams over 100 linear channels with Harmonic's VOS360 cloud SaaS Platform. The VOS360 platform speeds up the creation of linear channels, live events and streams for direct delivery to consumers.

The Harmonic SaaS platform is deployed by leading providers in the media and entertainment industry for efficiently streaming linear channels and live sports events.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.