Harleysville Financial Corporation Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Harleysville Financial Corporation (HARL.OB) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.66 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $2.01 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.5% to $11.33 million from $9.81 million last year.

Harleysville Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.66 Mln. vs. $2.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $11.33 Mln vs. $9.81 Mln last year.

